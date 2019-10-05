UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Accused Involved In Harassing Student In Swabi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:46 PM

Police arrest accused involved in harassing student in Swabi

Police on Saturday have arrested an accused and filed criminal case against him who allegedly humiliated and mentally torture new comer student at government post graduate college Gohati in the name foiling and ragging

Swabi , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :Police on Saturday have arrested an accused and filed criminal case against him who allegedly humiliated and mentally torture new comer student at government post graduate college Gohati in the name foiling and ragging.

According to police sources, District Police Officer Khalid Hamdani has taken serious notice of video which went viral on social media in which senior student, Imtiaz was seen humiliating and mentally torturing first year student, Muhammad Adnan.

In the viral video, it was seen that Muhammad Adnan was forced to eat leaves and subject to harassment.

Although, the video was filmed in 2014 but uploaded now on social media to damage reputation of student.

A special team constituted under the directives of DPO have arrested the culprit and filed cases under section 355/34, 500-506 of the law.

