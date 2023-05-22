Police arrest accused involved in murder

UrduPoint.com

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Monday apprehended a murder suspect after six years and sent him behind bars.

According to police spokesman, the suspect identified as Ehsan Ullah shot and killed Syed Badshah over old enmity in the year of 2018 and went underground after committing murder.

Later, the local court also declared him proclaimed offender (PO). Acting on a tip-off, a police party raided at his hideout and appended him.

