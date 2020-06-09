Police arrest accused involved in passenger van attack

The Hangu police on Tuesday arrested a accused involved in attack on passenger van in which six people were killed some nine months ago in Zargari area of the district

SHO Doaaba, Mujahid Hussain Khan said the accused were arrested on a tip-off adding three other suspects were also among the arrested persons.

The accused involved in deadly attack on passenger vehicle were at large since the incident took place and police were constantly in search for them. The arrested accused named Amjad Khan and Ishaq Khan sons of Hamidullah Khan residents of Zargari were shifted to Doaaba police station under tight security and cases under sections 302/324/427/148/149 and 512 were registered against them.

During patrolling the police also arrested a proclaimed offender named Khyal Ebad son of Din Baz resident Tora Warai.

The DPO Hangu has appreciated officials of Doaaba police and Hangu police.