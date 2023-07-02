Open Menu

Police Arrest Accused Involved In Robbery, Street Crimes

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Police arrest accused involved in robbery, street crimes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in robbery and street crime here on Sunday.

According to spokesman SSP office,SHO of B section Police Inspector Najam u din Nizaamani under supervision of DSP Agha Abdul Majeed Pathan, during patrolling, arrested an accused Muhammad Arbaz and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition and registered case against the accused The accused also declared the Names of his accomplices involved in different offences which would be arrested soon.

Police have registered a case against him.

