Police arrest accused of attempted murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested accused of attempted murder and recovered arms from his possession.

According to the capital city police, after getting information about presence of an accused Muhammad Zada, a party was constituted by SHO Pharipura police station Shakil Khan and raided a place.

Police arrested the accused and recovered a 9mm pistol and 14 cartridges from his possession.

The accused confessed the crime and further investigation is underway.