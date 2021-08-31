Police Arrest Accused Of Attempted Murder
Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested accused of attempted murder and recovered arms from his possession.
According to the capital city police, after getting information about presence of an accused Muhammad Zada, a party was constituted by SHO Pharipura police station Shakil Khan and raided a place.
Police arrested the accused and recovered a 9mm pistol and 14 cartridges from his possession.
The accused confessed the crime and further investigation is underway.