Police Arrest Accused Of Blind Murder Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :City police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in a blind murder case.
SHO PS City Iftikhar Malkani said that the accused had developed a money dispute with a woman for just about Rs. 100.
After an exchange of harsh words, he killed her with a number of strikes of brick then he has torn the body into pieces and hide it in a bag. After that, he managed to flee away from the scene.
Police launched an inquiry and managed to arrest the accused.
Police have registered a case and started investigations.