Police Arrest Accused Of Blind Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2023 | 04:10 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :City police on Monday claimed to have arrested an accused involved in a blind murder case.

SHO PS City Iftikhar Malkani said that the accused had developed a money dispute with a woman for just about Rs. 100.

After an exchange of harsh words, he killed her with a number of strikes of brick then he has torn the body into pieces and hide it in a bag. After that, he managed to flee away from the scene.

Police launched an inquiry and managed to arrest the accused.

Police have registered a case and started investigations.

