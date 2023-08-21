Police arrest accused of blind murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Tank police claimed to have solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused here on Monday.

SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan addressing a press conference along with DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and DSP Rural Chan Shah and SHO Gomal Asghar Wazir said, on August 8, the brother of the deceased-Muhammad Usman, Bakhat Rullah had reported the incident to the police and formal case was registered in Gomal police station.

High officials including DPO taking notice of the tragic incident of blind murder issued orders to the police team under the supervision of SP Investigation to trace and arrest the accused Noorzamin after using all the professional skills and available resources.

He said the accused also confessed to his crime during interrogation and a large blood-stained stone was also recovered by which he had killed Usman who was a famous cricketer at local level.

The victim's mobile phone and national identity card were also recovered from the accused in the form of pieces and further investigation was underway.