Open Menu

Police Arrest Accused Of Blind Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 06:02 PM

Police arrest accused of blind murder case

Tank police claimed to have solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused here on Monday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Tank police claimed to have solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused here on Monday.

SP Investigation Tank Haji Nasir Khan addressing a press conference along with DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed Khan and DSP Rural Chan Shah and SHO Gomal Asghar Wazir said, on August 8, the brother of the deceased-Muhammad Usman, Bakhat Rullah had reported the incident to the police and formal case was registered in Gomal police station.

High officials including DPO taking notice of the tragic incident of blind murder issued orders to the police team under the supervision of SP Investigation to trace and arrest the accused Noorzamin after using all the professional skills and available resources.

He said the accused also confessed to his crime during interrogation and a large blood-stained stone was also recovered by which he had killed Usman who was a famous cricketer at local level.

The victim's mobile phone and national identity card were also recovered from the accused in the form of pieces and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Mobile Nasir Tank Gomal August All From

Recent Stories

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepr ..

ICCI, NICAT ink MoU to promote innovators, entrepreneurs

4 minutes ago
 6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

6 outlaws arrested: weapon recovered

3 minutes ago
 03 stolen motorcycles recovered

03 stolen motorcycles recovered

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 Int ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins 3 Stevie Awards in 2023 International Business Awards

5 minutes ago
 Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on m ..

Fatima case: Police confirm ‘sexual assault on minor maid

5 minutes ago
 Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with ..

Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital to be revamped with Rs 390m: commissioner

8 minutes ago
DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develo ..

DP World partners with Caspian Week 2023 to develop logistics and trade in Great ..

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows h ..

Sharjah Sustainable City reimagines future, vows healthy environment and sustain ..

20 minutes ago
 Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istan ..

Police seize nearly 450-kg drugs in Trkiye's Istanbul

20 minutes ago
 Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted t ..

Sutlej river in high flood, 2,000 people shifted to safe places

20 minutes ago
 National Club defeats Civil Tigers

National Club defeats Civil Tigers

20 minutes ago
 President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ah ..

President’s secretariat seeks Secretary Waqar Ahmed’s removal day after Dr. ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan