Police Arrest Accused Of Child Murder-cum-molestation Case

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :After strict notice taken by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Lahore police on Monday arrested the accused involved in murder-cum-molestation of a child in Nawab Town area.

According to a DGPR press release issued here, the accused, Abdul Rehman, confessed to his crime during initial investigations.

The ten-year-old boy was strangled to death after being molested on Sunday in the limits of Nawab Town police station.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken strict notice of the tragic incident and directed the police to arrest the accused at the earliest.

Usman Buzdar further directed that action should be initiated against the accused as per law, adding that the accused involved in such a heinous crime deserved stern punishment according to law.

