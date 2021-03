SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :District police have arrested an accused and seized large quantity liquor from his possession.

According to police spokesperson, SHO Haji Pura Mian Abdul Razzak along with police team conducted a raid and arrested accused Shakeel.

The police recovered 220 liters of liquor from his possession.

Further investigation was underway.