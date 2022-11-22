Police arrest accused, recover toxic liquor

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a accused while also recovered a huge quantity of toxic liquor during crackdown in limits of Kot Addu police station.

According to police spokesman, liquor seller identified as Muneer Hussain was found supplying toxic liquor in the district.

SHO Daera Din Panah police station, Malik Yaseen said about 42 number of bottles stuffed with poisonous alcohol were recovered from the accused.

As per initial investigation, the accused took the liquor from factory located in district Layyah and sell them in Muzaffargarh and suburban areas.

DPO Kot Addu Ahmad Nawaz Shah said they had prepared list of the accused who were involved in heinous business of selling liquor. He assured that soon the entire area would be purged of drugs and its ongoing business.