Police arrest accused wanted in attempt to murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested an accused wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest an accused namely Qalandar Khan, who along with accomplices had allegedly injured three persons namely Safiullah, Fahad and Farhad Khan, two days ago in a stabbing attack.

A case was registered at Naseerabad police station.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.