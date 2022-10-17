UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Accused Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Police arrest accused wanted in attempt to murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Monday arrested an accused wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Naseerabad Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police managed to arrest an accused namely Qalandar Khan, who along with accomplices had allegedly injured three persons namely Safiullah, Fahad and Farhad Khan, two days ago in a stabbing attack.

A case was registered at Naseerabad police station.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Police Police Station Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

1 hour ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

1 hour ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

1 hour ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.