Police Arrest Accused Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Tuesday arrested an accused wanted in an attempt to murder case registered in Saddar Wah Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police managed to arrest an accused namely Anwar, who had allegedly opened fire at a citizen namely Tamoor.

A case was registered in Saddar Wah police station nearly 10 days ago.

He informed that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

