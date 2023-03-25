UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Accused Wanted In Attempt To Murder Case

March 25, 2023

The police on Saturday arrested an accused wanted in an attempt to murder case and recovered the weapon used in the crime from him, said a police spokesman on Saturday

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :The police on Saturday arrested an accused wanted in an attempt to murder case and recovered the weapon used in the crime from him, said a police spokesman on Saturday.

He said a police team led by Paharpur Police Station's SHO Atta Ullah Khan, following the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, conducted a raid and arrested accused Diljan Marwat son of Gul Mast resident of Pir Ashab, Paharpur wanted to police in an attempt to murder case.

The police also recovered one 30-bore pistol and five cartridges from him.

In another action, through the mutual influence of police and local dignitaries, two absconders accused in murder cases were brought before the court. The absconders included Muhammad Sajid son of Allah Nawaz Awan and Kifayat Ullah son of Atta Ullah Chuhan residents of Chah Bail.

