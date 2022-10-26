Police arrest accused wanted in murder case of two women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested an accused wanted in a murder case of two women.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police managed to arrest an accused namely Idrees, who had allegedly killed two women namely Asmat Shaheen and Sadia Munir over an old enmity.

A case was registered in Gujar Khan police station nearly two weeks ago.

He said that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation Capt. ® Amir Khan Niazi said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.