UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Accused Wanted In Murder Case Of Two Women

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Police arrest accused wanted in murder case of two women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi Police here on Wednesday arrested an accused wanted in a murder case of two women.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police managed to arrest an accused namely Idrees, who had allegedly killed two women namely Asmat Shaheen and Sadia Munir over an old enmity.

A case was registered in Gujar Khan police station nearly two weeks ago.

He said that police working on human intelligence and scientific lines managed to net the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Investigation Capt. ® Amir Khan Niazi said that Rawalpindi district police were taking stern action in accordance with the law against the lawbreakers.

He said the operations would continue and all the accused and POs would be sent behind the bars.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Women All

Recent Stories

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

52 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

2 hours ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.