Police arrest accused who opened fire on DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Shooters and facilitator were arrested for firing on FBR Deputy Commissioner Salman Butt in Lahore.

According to Punjab Police spokesman, Police are investigating Rana Tafsir who hired shooters Ijaz, Musa Masih and their handlers.

Raids are being carried out to arrest Usman Javed, the main accused of the incident.

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab Chief Minister and IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

CCPO Lahore and DIG Investigation were personally supervising the case. Police, the Safe Cities Authority and all relevant agencies conducted a joint operation in the arrest.

As per details, some unknown persons opened fire on Deputy Commissioner Salman Naveed Butt of FBR Anonymous Zone in last week of December.

The firing was triggered by important cases in the anonymous zone in which officers of the anonymous zone were investigating for recovery of millions of rupees. In one such case, tax evasion of Rs. 400 million was caught and notices were issued to tax evaders.

Resultantly, when DC Salman Naveed Butt was on his way back from the office, the tax evaders' front men opened fire on his car to harass him.

Upon which, Chief Minister Punjab and IG Punjab had directed to investigate the matter on merit and take accused behind the bars at the soonest. Lahore police have arrested both the shooters and their handlers in a few days by making effective use of modern technology and made the incident a test case.