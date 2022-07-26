Police arrest accused with stolen motorcycle

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Chawdwan police on Tuesday arrested two accused and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

According to the district police spokesperson, DSP Kulachi Fazal Subhan-led the team which included Station House Officer (SHO) Chawdwan Aurangzeb Khan and arrested two accused including Haq Nawaz and Asmatullah on the basis of solid evidence.

The police recovered a motorcycle (S-3871) from their possession which was stolen the other day and put them behind bars within 24 hours of the crime.