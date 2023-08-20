Open Menu

Police Arrest Ali Wazir And Iman Mazari For Investigation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police Sunday arrested Ali Wazir and Iman Mazari as both were wanted for investigation.

In a message on social media (X formerly Twitter), Islamabad police said, "All action will be taken in accordance with the law.

" It further stated that the news issued by the Public Relations Department of Islamabad Capital Police should be accepted as correct.

"No one is authorized to give a statement from a police station," it added.

