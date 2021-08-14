UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Alleged Burglar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:45 PM

Police arrest alleged burglar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital City Police have arrested a alleged burglar involved in stealing cases in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tehkal.

According to police, the accused has confessed his crime during initial investigation and on his pinpointing four stolen mobile phones, cash amount and a pistol have been recovered from his possession.

A complainant, Zubair son of Taj Mohammad, resident of Tehkal had registered a case with Police Station Tekhal that some unknown thieves have stolen four mobile phones and thousands of rupees in cash.

The police after registering the case against unknown thieves started investigation into the case and in this connection, several criminals and suspected persons investigated that helped in reaching to the actual accused Sardar son of Mohammad Hussain, resident of Tehkal, who had confessed his crime.

