UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

Police arrest alleged drug dealer

Police in a search and strike operation arrested a drug dealer namely Omar Rehan while 5035 grams of cannabis and a pistol was also recovered from his possession here on Saturday

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police in a search and strike operation arrested a drug dealer namely Omar Rehan while 5035 grams of cannabis and a pistol was also recovered from his possession here on Saturday.

Sub-Inspector Raz Mohammad Khan said that DSP Swabi Ehsan Shah, SHO Zaida Raz Mohammad Khan and his team raided at a site and arrested Omar Rehan, a resident of Marghaz and recovered drugs from his possession. The case was registered under the Act.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Swabi SITE From

Recent Stories

PTI leader expresses concern over growing street c ..

2 minutes ago

Spain Prime Minister to seek 1-month extension of ..

2 minutes ago

Steyn says worried umpire refused to give Tendulka ..

2 minutes ago

Football: German Bundesliga results

9 minutes ago

Germany to shore up local authorities with 57-bn-e ..

9 minutes ago

Journalist Hameed Soomro tests positive for corona ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.