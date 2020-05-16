Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:40 PM
Police in a search and strike operation arrested a drug dealer namely Omar Rehan while 5035 grams of cannabis and a pistol was also recovered from his possession here on Saturday
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Police in a search and strike operation arrested a drug dealer namely Omar Rehan while 5035 grams of cannabis and a pistol was also recovered from his possession here on Saturday.
Sub-Inspector Raz Mohammad Khan said that DSP Swabi Ehsan Shah, SHO Zaida Raz Mohammad Khan and his team raided at a site and arrested Omar Rehan, a resident of Marghaz and recovered drugs from his possession. The case was registered under the Act.