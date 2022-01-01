Police arrest alleged drug dealer, recovers 2100 gram charas

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest notorious drug dealer and recovered 2100 grams of charas from his possession in premises of City Police station Kot Addu.

According to police sources, a police team led by SHO Khurram Riaz Khar, working on tip off, raided and managed to arrest notorious drug dealer identified as Rashid Mahmood son of Khalid Mahmood.

The police team recovered 2100 grams of charas from the culprit.

The police registered the case against the drug dealer.