UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer, Recovers 2100 Gram Charas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Police arrest alleged drug dealer, recovers 2100 gram charas

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest notorious drug dealer and recovered 2100 grams of charas from his possession in premises of City Police station Kot Addu.

According to police sources, a police team led by SHO Khurram Riaz Khar, working on tip off, raided and managed to arrest notorious drug dealer identified as Rashid Mahmood son of Khalid Mahmood.

The police team recovered 2100 grams of charas from the culprit.

The police registered the case against the drug dealer.

Related Topics

Police Rashid Muzaffargarh Kot Addu From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 1st January 2022

3 hours ago
 Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in ..

Russia Plans to Launch 50-75 Rockets Each Year in Several Years - Space Agency C ..

15 hours ago
 Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal C ..

Proposal submitted to expand Hyderabad Municipal Corporation jurisdiction for lo ..

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 table

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

15 hours ago
 Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go t ..

Shehbaz left with only two options: either to go to London or jail: Fawad Hussai ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.