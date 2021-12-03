Police arrest alleged killer

Kohat police Friday arrested one Naik Badshah, an alleged killer involved in the murder of his wife and son, SHO Joaki Police Stattion Sohail Shah confirmed here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Kohat police Friday arrested one Naik Badshah, an alleged killer involved in the murder of his wife and son, SHO Joaki Police Stattion Sohail Shah confirmed here.

According to details, in a successful operation, the Kohat Police have arrested one alleged killer Naik Badshah, said to be involved in killing of his wife and son.

SHO Joaki Police Station Sohail Shah said the a notorious criminal had killed his wife and son a month ago in a domestic dispute in Tolanj Gumbat.

He said, during a firing, the said Naik Badshah opened firing on his wife and son and killed and managed to escape. The accused belongs to Orakzai and a case of murder has been registered against him in Gumbat Police Station, SHO said.