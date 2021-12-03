UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Alleged Killer

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 07:46 PM

Police arrest alleged killer

Kohat police Friday arrested one Naik Badshah, an alleged killer involved in the murder of his wife and son, SHO Joaki Police Stattion Sohail Shah confirmed here

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Kohat police Friday arrested one Naik Badshah, an alleged killer involved in the murder of his wife and son, SHO Joaki Police Stattion Sohail Shah confirmed here.

According to details, in a successful operation, the Kohat Police have arrested one alleged killer Naik Badshah, said to be involved in killing of his wife and son.

SHO Joaki Police Station Sohail Shah said the a notorious criminal had killed his wife and son a month ago in a domestic dispute in Tolanj Gumbat.

He said, during a firing, the said Naik Badshah opened firing on his wife and son and killed and managed to escape. The accused belongs to Orakzai and a case of murder has been registered against him in Gumbat Police Station, SHO said.

Related Topics

Firing Murder Police Police Station Wife Kohat Criminals

Recent Stories

Over 4.523 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 ..

Over 4.523 mln people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago
 43 'criminals', including 3 POs held

43 'criminals', including 3 POs held

45 seconds ago
 Two killed in road mishap

Two killed in road mishap

47 seconds ago
 Ton-up Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's ..

Ton-up Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's four wickets

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews progress on development proje ..

Commissioner reviews progress on development projects

4 minutes ago
 MNSUA holds workshop on wheat production increase

MNSUA holds workshop on wheat production increase

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.