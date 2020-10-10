UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Alleged Killer Of Minor Girl Zainab

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:03 PM

Police on Saturday arrested alleged killer of minor girl Zainab who was killed few days ago

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday arrested alleged killer of minor girl Zainab who was killed few days ago.

Police sources informed that accused involved in the murder had confessed kidnapping Zainab infront of her house and took her to nearby fields.

The arrested accused aged 45 who belongs to Zainab's village also confessed killing her after rape.

Police also recovered weapon (dragger) used in the murder.

Sources informed , the alleged killer was taken to place of incident under strict police security for further investigation.

Police also recovered Zainab' shoes from fields.

