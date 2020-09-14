UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Alleged Murderer Of Transgender

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:42 PM

Police arrest alleged murderer of transgender

The Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a main suspect allegedly involved in killing of a transgender person in Tehkal area on September

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :The Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a main suspect allegedly involved in killing of a transgender person in Tehkal area on September 9.

A Police official said that a firing incident was reported on September 9 in which Shakeel alias Gul Panrah, a member of the transgender community was killed and other Tariq alias Chahat sustained serious injuries.

Keeping in view importance of the case, Peshawar CCPO Muhammad Ali Gandapur formed an investigation team headed by the SP Cantt which examined the crime from various angles and traced the accused within four days by carrying out investigation on scientific grounds.

The police said Rafiullah, the main accused in the incident, has been arrested while the teams have been formed to arrest remaining accused of the case.

