Police arrest alleged thief, recover stolen appliances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Kalo Khan Police Swabi Sunday arrested a ring leader of thieves' gangs and recovered looted amount and other appliances from his possession.

According to police, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Mohammad Shuaib Khan, a police team headed by DSP Razar, Pasham Gul Khan and Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Kalo Khan traced the unknown thief.

The police arrested alleged thief Amjad resident of Banday Owba and recovered stolen appliances worth millions of rupees from him.

The recovered appliances and goods were included Rs 0.1 million in cash, one laptop, three cell phone sets, three spray and artificial ornaments.