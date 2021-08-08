UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Alleged Thief, Recover Stolen Appliances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest alleged thief, recover stolen appliances

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Kalo Khan Police Swabi Sunday arrested a ring leader of thieves' gangs and recovered looted amount and other appliances from his possession.

According to police, on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Swabi, Mohammad Shuaib Khan, a police team headed by DSP Razar, Pasham Gul Khan and Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station Kalo Khan traced the unknown thief.

The police arrested alleged thief Amjad resident of Banday Owba and recovered stolen appliances worth millions of rupees from him.

The recovered appliances and goods were included Rs 0.1 million in cash, one laptop, three cell phone sets, three spray and artificial ornaments.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Swabi Razar Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

2 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

2 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

3 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.