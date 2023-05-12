UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Amir Dogar In Multan

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Police arrest Amir Dogar in Multan

The police on Friday arrested PTI leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Malik Amir Dogar, under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order ( 3MPO) from outside Lahore High court Multan bench

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The police on Friday arrested PTI leader and former Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Malik Amir Dogar, under section 3 of Maintenance of Public Order ( 3MPO) from outside Lahore High court Multan bench.

DSP Cant Police Station, Rao Tariq Pervaiz, told APP that Dogar was detained by the police under 3MPO whose orders were issued by the Deputy Commissioner.

He stated that PTI leader was later shifted to Central Jail clarifying that he was not arrested in a case registered against him for which he had applied for bail in the court.

