Police Arrest An Absconder

Fri 27th August 2021 | 07:11 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested one absconder who was wanted in a cheque bounce case.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, Ganjmandi police rounded up Nauman Mehmood Laiqat wanted in a cheque dishonour case.

He said, the CPO had directed the police to launch a crackdown against absconders and stern action in accordance with the law should be taken against criminals particularly most wanted.

