Police arrest another culprit in couple torture case

Islamabad police Friday arrested another accused involved in harassment and torture of a boy and a girl in the capital after a video of the incident went viral on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police Friday arrested another accused involved in harassment and torture of a boy and a girl in the capital after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Four people have been already arrested in connection with this case while the fifth accused has been identified as Bilawal Marwat.

In the video, which officials said was a few months old, six people are seen harassing and torturing the couple.

The suspects held the couple at gunpoint, and beat them. Moreover, the culprits also abused the couple verbally.