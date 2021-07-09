UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Another Culprit In Couple Torture Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:22 PM

Police arrest another culprit in couple torture case

Islamabad police Friday arrested another accused involved in harassment and torture of a boy and a girl in the capital after a video of the incident went viral on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police Friday arrested another accused involved in harassment and torture of a boy and a girl in the capital after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Four people have been already arrested in connection with this case while the fifth accused has been identified as Bilawal Marwat.

In the video, which officials said was a few months old, six people are seen harassing and torturing the couple.

The suspects held the couple at gunpoint, and beat them. Moreover, the culprits also abused the couple verbally.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Social Media

Recent Stories

Niger sets goal of returning 130,000 Nigerian refu ..

1 minute ago

Yates and Thomas down in new Tour de France mass f ..

1 minute ago

UAF to produce quality seed: VC

1 minute ago

DC Larkana chair DEPI Committee's meeting

1 minute ago

Lithuania to build Belarus border wall to stem mig ..

12 minutes ago

Bordeaux future rosier after city approves new sta ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.