Police Arrest Another Lawyer Involved In PIC Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

Police arrest another lawyer involved in PIC case

The Investigation Northern Cantonment police on Tuesday arrested another lawyer involved in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case, Zeshan Khalid advocate

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :The Investigation Northern Cantonment police on Tuesday arrested another lawyer involved in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case, Zeshan Khalid advocate.

The team conducted a raid and arrested the accused involved in Section 7ATA and other heinous crimes.

The accused advocate was also involved in torturing a judge for granting bail to an accused some months ago.

SP Investigation Northern Cantonment Ijaz Rasheed had appreciated the raiding team.

