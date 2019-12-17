Police arrest another lawyer involved in PIC case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Investigation Northern Cantonment police on Tuesday arrested another lawyer involved in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) attack case, Zeshan Khalid advocate

The team conducted a raid and arrested the accused involved in Section 7ATA and other heinous crimes.

The accused advocate was also involved in torturing a judge for granting bail to an accused some months ago.

SP Investigation Northern Cantonment Ijaz Rasheed had appreciated the raiding team.