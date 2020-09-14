Police arrest another suspect in gang rape case

(@fidahassanain)

The police say that the suspect has confessed that he was partner with Abid Ali—the main suspect—in Motorway gang-rape case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 14th, 2020) Another suspect who was in contact with main suspect Abid Ali in gang-rape case was arrested, the police claimed on Monday.

The police said that the suspect was arrested from Depalpur and confessed that he was involved in gang-rape at the place where French woman was gang raped from Gujranwala to Lahore.

“The suspect has confessed that he has been involved in gang rape of the woman travelling from Gujranwala to Lahore,” the police said.

Earlier, talking to a tv, the people who belong to the native village of Abid Ali, Chak-260 HR in Fort Abbas Tehsil, said that victims in most cases had reconciled with Abid Ali due to the fear factor.

Abid, son of Akbar Ali, was named in a case (13/264) registered in Fort Abbas Police Station. Besides Abdi Ali, his four accomplices were also named in this case. In this case, Abid Ali and his accomplices had allegedly raped a woman and her daughter in front of their family members.

On Saturday, Aurat marchers took out rallies and staged protest demonstrations in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to press for their demands seeking justice for rape victims and urged authorities to remove the Lahore CCPO for his indecent and inappropriate statements that blamed the victim instead of criminals for the rape incident.