Police arrest arms smuggler, recover of 15 rifles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The city police arrested a weapons smuggler and recovered arms and ammunition from his motorcar in the Faqirabad area on Tuesday.

According to the police spokesperson, on a tip-off that arms and ammunition in large quantities would be smuggled down the country, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faqirabad, Syed Talal Ahmad Shah and his team intercepted a car for search.

The accused identified as Faizan alias Latif Khan instead accelerated the vehicle and was overpowered at Haji camp ada after a little chase.

During the search of the car's hidden cavities, police recovered 15 rifles and a Kalashnikov besides others arms and ammunition.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.