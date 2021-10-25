Police arrest bike-lifter

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Police Monday arrested a bike-lifter and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession, informed a police spokesman.

During the course of action, New Town police arrested Zeeshan Ahmed and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

The SP Rawal Division commended the police team and said the facilitators of the accused should also be arrested and operation against motorcycle and vehicle thieves should be continued.