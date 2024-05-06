Open Menu

Police Arrest Bike Lifter

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Police arrest bike lifter

Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested a motorbike lifter in an encounter near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road Police Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested a motorbike lifter in an encounter near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Station House Officer Qazi Shahzad was on patrolling duty in American Quarters area when they asked the two suspects to stop for checking.

The suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape.

One suspect identified as Gustasab Swati received a gunshot and was was rounded up but his accomplice managed to flee.

The spokesman claimed that Swati had been booked in eight cases of motorbike snatching, street crimes and other offences. The police also recovered a pistol with bullets from his possession.

The injured criminal was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

