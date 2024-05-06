Police Arrest Bike Lifter
Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested a motorbike lifter in an encounter near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road Police Station
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Hyderabad Police on Monday arrested a motorbike lifter in an encounter near American Quarters in the limits of Hali Road Police Station.
According to a police spokesman, a police team led by Station House Officer Qazi Shahzad was on patrolling duty in American Quarters area when they asked the two suspects to stop for checking.
The suspects opened fire on the police and tried to escape.
One suspect identified as Gustasab Swati received a gunshot and was was rounded up but his accomplice managed to flee.
The spokesman claimed that Swati had been booked in eight cases of motorbike snatching, street crimes and other offences. The police also recovered a pistol with bullets from his possession.
The injured criminal was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.
Recent Stories
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed
291 students held for using unfair means in SSC Annual Examinations-2024
Commissioner chairs review meeting
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochista ..
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique
Woman killed over character suspicion
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribu ..
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute
CTD arrest suspected terrorist
Admin taking strict action against profiteers: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 minors dead, 4 injured in Bannu roof collapsed16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs review meeting15 minutes ago
-
Adviser terms Sheikh Jafar appointment as Governor positive move for Balochistan15 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam paying special attention to health sector: Salman Rafique15 minutes ago
-
Woman killed over character suspicion15 minutes ago
-
1 killed, 4 injured in two different incidents15 minutes ago
-
Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari chief pays tribute to Razzaque Jharn ..15 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman Rafique visits PIC15 minutes ago
-
Man shoots dead son over domestic dispute15 minutes ago
-
CTD arrest suspected terrorist50 seconds ago
-
Admin taking strict action against profiteers: Commissioner52 seconds ago
-
Cabinet approves Rs 200, 000 house rent for ministers: Barrister Saif32 minutes ago