Police Arrest Bike Lifter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) The police here on Friday arrested a man identified as Muhammed Nawaz for stealing two motor bikes in the city.
The police spokesman, on tip off, the police team netted the criminal.
The police registered case against the accused and lunched investigation.
