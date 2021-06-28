Police arrest bike lifter, drug pusher

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested two alleged accused involved in different crimes including bike lifting and selling drugs in two separate areas of Kharan district town.

According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended an alleged accused Adnan involved in bikes lifting and other crime in the area.

In another raid, Police team arrested a drug pusher namely Nisar Ahmed along with narcotics.

Further investigation was underway.