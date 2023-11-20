Open Menu

Police Arrest Bike Lifter, Recover Stolen Motorcycles

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Police spokesman informed here on Monday that a team under the supervision of SHO Market Police

Station acting on a tip-off arrested a bike lifter Punhal Domki and recovered two stolen motorcycles

from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Market From

Recent Stories

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular par ..

Upcoming elections to prove PPP's most popular party in country: Jabbar Khan

8 minutes ago
 Experts seeks implementation of laws to make clean ..

Experts seeks implementation of laws to make cleaner, greener urban environment

15 minutes ago
 Senators asked to shun double standards on militar ..

Senators asked to shun double standards on military courts

15 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in pla ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators to make first pick in player draft

14 minutes ago
 Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents o ..

Governor urges to devise plan to utilize talents of youth for national building

15 minutes ago
 Health Minister visits NICVD

Health Minister visits NICVD

10 minutes ago
World order based on people's participation, moral ..

World order based on people's participation, morality to bring peace, sustainabl ..

10 minutes ago
 Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

Science can serve as gateway to diplomacy: Dr Kane

14 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in ..

Govt committed to improve healthcare facilities in province: Abdullah

10 minutes ago
 Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, f ..

Crackdown against illegal vehicle modifications, fancy number plates continues

10 minutes ago
 NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at M ..

NAB Balochistan holds anti-corruption seminar at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University

10 minutes ago
 Stock markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

Stock markets diverge as traders eye Fed minutes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan