Police arrest bike lifter, recover stolen motorcycles

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.

Police spokesman informed here on Monday that a team under the supervision of SHO Market Police

Station acting on a tip-off arrested a bike lifter Punhal Domki and recovered two stolen motorcycles

from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

APP/nsm