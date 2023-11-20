Police Arrest Bike Lifter, Recover Stolen Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 11:06 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered two stolen motorcycles from his possession.
Police spokesman informed here on Monday that a team under the supervision of SHO Market Police
Station acting on a tip-off arrested a bike lifter Punhal Domki and recovered two stolen motorcycles
from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
APP/nsm