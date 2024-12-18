Police Arrest Bike Lifter With Eight Motorcycles
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Gungmandi Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Adnan alias Lahori and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal, Haseeb Raja said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
