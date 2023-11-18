Police arrest bike lifter with eight stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, Race Course Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Amir and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

The spokesman further informed that Jatli and Rattaamral police rounded up two proclaimed offenders namely Liaquat Ali and Arshad Ali wanted in two cases registered in Jalti and Rattaamral police stations.