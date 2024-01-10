Open Menu

Police Arrest Bike Lifter With Six Stolen Motorcycles

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police arrest bike lifter with six stolen motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered six stolen motorcycles from his possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.Bazar Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Nabeel and recovered six stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi, the operation against the bike and car lifters had been accelerated.

