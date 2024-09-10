Police Arrest Bike Lifter With Three Motorcycles
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.
He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.
Bazar Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Khurram Shehzad, and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
