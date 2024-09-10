Police arrest bike lifter with three motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that a team under the supervision of SHO, R.A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Khurram Shehzad, and recovered three stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.