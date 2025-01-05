Police arrest bike lifter with two motorcycles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), R.A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Naeem and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.