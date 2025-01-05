Police Arrest Bike Lifter With Two Motorcycles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman.
He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), R.A.
Bazar Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Naeem and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.
