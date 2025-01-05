Open Menu

Police Arrest Bike Lifter With Two Motorcycles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest bike lifter with two motorcycles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Police have arrested a bike lifter and street criminal and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession, said a Police spokesman.

He informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), R.A.

Bazar Police Station managed to net a bike lifter namely Naeem and recovered two stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar said the accomplices and facilitators of the accused would also be sent behind bars.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

9 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

18 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

18 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

18 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

18 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

19 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

18 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

19 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

18 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

18 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan