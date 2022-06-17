UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Bike Lifter,10 Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Multan police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered ten (10) motorcycles from his possession, police said on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Multan police have arrested a bike lifter and recovered ten (10) motorcycles from his possession, police said on Friday.

Police spokesman said that accused Pervaiz was arrested by Seetal Mari police and he confessed to his involvement in10 cases of motorcycle theft.

All the ten motorcycles were recovered.

CPO Multan Khurram Shahzad Haidar commended SP Gulgasht Hassan Jahangir, SDPO New Multan Haidar Hassan, SHO Seetal Mari inspector Saeed Ahmad Siyal and his team members over the achievement.

