Police arrest bike lifters

HUB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Athol police on Monday arrested two motorbike lifers in an operation.

On the direction of SSP, Lasbela, the police arrested the bike lifters namely Ilahi Baksh and Imam Baksh and recovered a motorcycle from their custody, the police spokesman said.

The police registered case against the accused and started investigation, he added

