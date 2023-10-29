Open Menu

Police Arrest Bogus Caller

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Police arrest bogus caller

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested a man for making a bogus call about a stolen vehicle in Wah Cantt area here on Sunday, informed a police spokesman.

During the investigation, it was noticed that a brawl occurred between caller Hammad with someone over a petty issue on which he rang up Rescue 15 seeking help.

The police later lodged a criminal case against the suspect when during investigation he claimed that he had made the call to implicate his rival in a criminal case, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested two gamblers from the Pirwadhi area. The arrested gamblers were identified as Asim and Waqar besides recovered slips of numbers from their possession. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

