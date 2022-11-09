Police arrest bookie

Urban Area Police arrested a bookie red-handed while betting on Pakistan and New Zealand semi final cricket match, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Urban Area Police arrested a bookie red-handed while betting on Pakistan and New Zealand semi final cricket match, here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Urban Area Police Azhar Ather along with his team, acting on a tip-off, raided in Mujahid Colony and arrested a gambler, Shahid, red-handed while betting on the match and also seized a mobile phone, computer and gambling related items from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the gambler and started further investigation.