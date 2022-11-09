UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Bookie

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Police arrest bookie

Urban Area Police arrested a bookie red-handed while betting on Pakistan and New Zealand semi final cricket match, here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Urban Area Police arrested a bookie red-handed while betting on Pakistan and New Zealand semi final cricket match, here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Urban Area Police Azhar Ather along with his team, acting on a tip-off, raided in Mujahid Colony and arrested a gambler, Shahid, red-handed while betting on the match and also seized a mobile phone, computer and gambling related items from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the gambler and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Mobile From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Pakistan's govt, army providing strict security fo ..

Pakistan's govt, army providing strict security for Chinese projects: Zhao Lijia ..

12 minutes ago
 Speakers admired services of Allama Iqbal

Speakers admired services of Allama Iqbal

12 minutes ago
 President for financially sustainable, viable deve ..

President for financially sustainable, viable development projects

12 minutes ago
 Iqbal taught courage to Muslims in his poetry:CM

Iqbal taught courage to Muslims in his poetry:CM

12 minutes ago
 Republican Projected to Win Alaska Senate Seat, Ra ..

Republican Projected to Win Alaska Senate Seat, Race for Chamber at 48-48 Tie - ..

16 minutes ago
 China donates 100,000 Hepatitis-A vaccine doses to ..

China donates 100,000 Hepatitis-A vaccine doses to Pakistan

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.