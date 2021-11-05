UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Bookie Playing Gambling On Cricket Match

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:43 PM

Police arrest bookie playing gambling on cricket match

The police on Friday apprehended a cricket bookie red-handed for gambling on cricket match and recovered Rs 3000, mobile phone and, LED screen from his possession in Taxila, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Friday apprehended a cricket bookie red-handed for gambling on cricket match and recovered Rs 3000, mobile phone and, LED screen from his possession in Taxila, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police held Attiq Rehman alias Attiqa involved in playing gambling on cricket match.

SP Potohar appreciated SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and the police team adding that operations against criminal elements would be continued.

Related Topics

Cricket Police Mobile Taxila Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

30 minutes ago
 CM's statement about setting up 150 new industrial ..

CM's statement about setting up 150 new industrial units welcomed

1 minute ago
 US economy adds 531,000 jobs in October: govt

US economy adds 531,000 jobs in October: govt

1 minute ago
 Zelenskyy Says Signed Law 'On Oligarchs,' Affectin ..

Zelenskyy Says Signed Law 'On Oligarchs,' Affecting Large Businesses in Ukraine

1 minute ago
 LG Secretary resolves to continue fight against pa ..

LG Secretary resolves to continue fight against pandemic

1 minute ago
 Kashmiris to commemorate 'Jammu Martyrs Day' on S ..

Kashmiris to commemorate 'Jammu Martyrs Day' on Saturday

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.