Police arrest bookie playing gambling on cricket match

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Friday apprehended a cricket bookie red-handed for gambling on cricket match and recovered Rs 3000, mobile phone and, LED screen from his possession in Taxila, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police held Attiq Rehman alias Attiqa involved in playing gambling on cricket match.

SP Potohar appreciated SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and the police team adding that operations against criminal elements would be continued.