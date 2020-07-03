UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Bootlegger; Recover 120 Bottles Of Liquor, 720 Kupies

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest bootlegger; recover 120 bottles of liquor, 720 kupies

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested a bootlegger besides recovering 120 bottles of liquor and 720 kupies from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Saddar Wah police team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Wah Police Station conducted a raid and arrested Allah Ditta and recovered 120 bottles of liquor and 700 kupies.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team saying police is doing its job efficiently andcrackdown against criminals should continue. He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person in the society to remain alert against those involvedin criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against the lawbreakers.

