Police Arrest Bootlegger; Recover 300 Bottles Of Liquor

Police arrest bootlegger; recover 300 bottles of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested a bootlegger besides recovering 300 bottles of liquor from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Sadiqabad police team under the supervision of SHO Cantt Police Station conducted a raid and arrested Altaf Hussain alias Bhola and recovered 300 bottles of liquor.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of SP Rawal and SHO Sadiqabad saying police is doing its job efficiently and crackdown against criminals should continue.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person in the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in theirsurroundings and inform police for action against the lawbreakers.

