Police Arrest Car-lifter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:00 PM
HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police here on Tuesday apprehended a carl-ifter and recovered a car from his custody.
The police spokesman said that the outlaw had been identified as Sher Bahadur, a resident of Village, Pirdaday under jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.
The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigations.
