Police arrest car-lifter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HAZRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The police here on Tuesday apprehended a carl-ifter and recovered a car from his custody.

The police spokesman said that the outlaw had been identified as Sher Bahadur, a resident of Village, Pirdaday under jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigations.

APP/ift/378