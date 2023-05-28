Police arrest Category "A" suspect

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested a suspect from the Hasilpur area who came under category "A" after being indulged in heinous crimes,here on Sunday.

The police also recovered an illegal weapon from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Hasilpur police station had registered FIR against a suspect for his alleged involvement in the robbery. He had managed to escape from the scene.

Later, his name was put in the list of category "A" suspects.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid at a place and arrested the suspect. The police also recovered an unlicensed pistol from the possession of the accused.

He was being interrogated by the police investigation team.

Further probe was underway.