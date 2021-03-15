UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Category "B" Suspect In Bahawalpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 02:02 PM

Police arrest category

The police have arrested a cateogry "B" suspect from Hasilpur area who had hid himself for last seven years

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a cateogry "B" suspect from Hasilpur area who had hid himself for last seven years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that seven years back, FIR was registered by Hasilpur police against the accused for selling out fake fertilizer to farmers.

The accused was identified as Imran who had run a business of fertilizer and pesticides.

The accused, however, managed to hid himself for last seven years. He, later, was declared category "B" suspect and proclaimed offender.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Hasilpur raided a house and arrested the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Business Bahawalpur Hasilpur FIR From

Recent Stories

India records 26,291 COVID-19 cases, highest singl ..

4 minutes ago

PM says Olive plantation will help address climate ..

13 minutes ago

MoHR helpline receives 144948 calls for legal advi ..

2 minutes ago

Customs recovers smuggled tyres; dealer arrested i ..

2 minutes ago

European stocks rise at open on recovery hopes

2 minutes ago

Cabinet Committee on Energy approves summary to en ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.