Police Arrest Category "B" Suspect In Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a cateogry "B" suspect from Hasilpur area who had hid himself for last seven years.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that seven years back, FIR was registered by Hasilpur police against the accused for selling out fake fertilizer to farmers.

The accused was identified as Imran who had run a business of fertilizer and pesticides.

The accused, however, managed to hid himself for last seven years. He, later, was declared category "B" suspect and proclaimed offender.

Acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Hasilpur raided a house and arrested the accused. Further probe was underway.